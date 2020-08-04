Decatur Public Schools won't participate in extra-curricular activities with remote learning

The official start of the IHSA fall season is Aug. 10 and the IESA was allowed to begin practices on Monday with competition scheduled to begin on Aug. 15.

“Right now everything is on pause with us going back to remote learning," MacArthur Athletics Director Jason Crutcher said. "If it started today, we would not be participating in athletics since we’re not in school. I don’t know if they’re going to change their mind, but right now everything is put on hold for fall sports."

Caputo said he has reached out to the IHSA about resuming sports should in-person learning resume in in the second quarter — beginning Oct. 12. He said tennis will let them know and he received no definite answer on cross country and golf. The IHSA fall sports calendar, as announced last week, is scheduled to end on Oct. 24.