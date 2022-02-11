 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Eisenhower bowling team competing in sectionals

DECATUR — The Eisenhower girls bowling team will compete in the LaSalle-Peru IHSA Bowling Sectional on Saturday with a chance to go to the state tournament.

The Panthers will begin competing at 9 a.m. at Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru against 11 other teams, with the top four teams advancing to state. In addition, the top five bowlers who are not on advancing team make state.

Eisenhower advanced to sectionals with its second regional title in four years. The Panthers had a total of 4,993, easily outdistancing second-place Pana (4,490).

Individually, Eisenhower was led by seniors Tamyra Johnson with 1,051 and Audrie Buenrostro with 1,039. Also for the Panthers, Hannah Prosser had a 1,014, Nakya Smith had 985 and Maci Glasco had 904.

