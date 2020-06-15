Eisenhower football and basketball player Brylan Phillips transferring to MacArthur next season

The Panthers were 12-20, 7-11 Central State 8 last season and advanced to the regional championship game.

Monday marked the first day that NCAA college coaches can get in contact with class of 2022 athletes, and Phillips confirmed Valparaiso University, North Dakota State and South Dakota State basketball had been in touch with him.

Phillips was named to the All-Macon County Boy Basketball first team and second team in football.

MacArthur football was 5-5 last season and became the first Decatur Public School to qualify for the football players in three consecutive seasons. The Generals lost a heartbreaker in overtime against Mount Zion in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in November. MacArthur's basketball team won their first regional championship since the 2014-15 season and advanced to the sectional semifinals before losing to Lincoln.

Herald & Review sports reporter Joey Wagner contributed to this story.