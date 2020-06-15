Eisenhower football and basketball player Brylan Phillips transferring to MacArthur next season

DECATUR — Eisenhower's multi-sport standout football and basketball player Brylan Phillips is transferring to MacArthur for his junior season, Phillips said on Monday.
As a sophomore, Philips led the Panthers football team with 2,300 yards passing and 24 touchdowns, and was also a threat on the ground.
As a point guard on the Panthers' basketball team, Phillips averaged 4.6 assists and 15.8 points.
Brylan Phillips tells PHI he has transferred from Decatur Eisenhower to Decatur MacArthur! Big transfer news in central Illinois! @NestoHoops @Sports_Aaron @coachdanamorgan https://t.co/mzr1AszETe— Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) June 15, 2020
Phillips said he had no further comment at this time about his transfer.
Phillips took over as quarterback in the second half of his freshman season. Then, last year under first-year coach Steve Thompson, the young Panthers team showed promise but finished the season 0-9 with Phillips at QB.
The Panthers were 12-20, 7-11 Central State 8 last season and advanced to the regional championship game.
Monday marked the first day that NCAA college coaches can get in contact with class of 2022 athletes, and Phillips confirmed Valparaiso University, North Dakota State and South Dakota State basketball had been in touch with him.
Phillips was named to the All-Macon County Boy Basketball first team and second team in football.
MacArthur football was 5-5 last season and became the first Decatur Public School to qualify for the football players in three consecutive seasons. The Generals lost a heartbreaker in overtime against Mount Zion in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in November. MacArthur's basketball team won their first regional championship since the 2014-15 season and advanced to the sectional semifinals before losing to Lincoln.
Herald & Review sports reporter Joey Wagner contributed to this story.
