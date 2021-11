10 local football players selected unanimously Central Illinois Conference first-team

DECATUR — Ten Central Illinois Conference football players earned unanimous Central Illinois Conference first-team selections announced this week.

St. Teresa senior offensive lineman Justice Chapman blocked for senior running back Denim Cook all season and both were unanimous first-team selections. Chapman was also a first-team selection on the defensive line and Cook was a second-team pick on the defensive line.

Senior wide receiver Tre Spence and junior defensive back Brycen Hendrix were also unanimous picks for the Bulldogs. Spence was also named to the second-team as a defensive back.

Central A&M’s lineman Jarrett Robertson was a unanimous selection on both the defensive and offensive line — the only CIC player to accomplish that feat. Robertson’s teammate James Paradee was a unanimous selection as a defensive back and also a first-team pick as an athlete.

Tuscola’s strong linebacking corps had two unanimous selections in seniors Patrick Pierce and Caden Bear. Senior offensive lineman Haven Hatfield was also a unanimous selection.

Warrensburg-Latham kicker Christian Schanefelt was a unanimous selection for the Cardinals.

Shelbyville’s Rope Hatfield earned selection to both the offensive and defensive first teams as a wide receiver and a defensive back, respectively.

