46th annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game canceled because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The 46th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game, which honors all-star high school seniors football players and supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children, has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played on June 20 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Wesleyan announced on Friday that their campus would remain closed through June 28.

Over 100 players make up the Red and Blue team rosters including many local players. Local players on the Red Team, included Brandon Douglas (WR, Tuscola), Bryce Edmiston (WR, Pana), Camden Woodward (S, Taylorville), Egan Bender (ILB, Mount Zion), Jackson Hogan (OL, St. Teresa), Jacob Paradee (WR, Central A&M), Latrell Phillips (DL, MacArthur), Malachi Thomas (DL, MacArthur), Nic Tackels (S, Monticello), Sage Davis (RB, Mount Zion) and Stone Sowa (DL, Maroa-Forsyth).

Local players on the Blue Team included Adam Maxwell (DL, Warrensburg-Latham), Hugo Garza (OL, Arcola), Jeske Maples (OL, Central A&M), Jonah Lauff (QB, Pana), Josh Williams (QB, Argenta-Oreana) and Makail Stanley (OLB, Argenta-Oreana).