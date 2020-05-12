46th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game cancelled due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON -- The 46th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game, which honors all-star high school seniors football players and supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children, has been cancelled.
The game was scheduled to be played on June 20 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Wesleyan announced on Friday that their campus would remain closed through June 28.
Over 100 players make up the Red and Blue team rosters including many local players. Local players on the Red Team, included Brandon Douglas (WR, Tuscola), Bryce Edmiston (WR, Pana), Camden Woodward (S, Taylorville), Egan Bender (ILB, Mount Zion), Jackson Hogan (OL, St. Teresa), Jacob Paradee (WR, Central A&M), Latrell Phillips (DL, MacArthur), Malachi Thomas (DL, MacArthur), Nic Tackels (S, Monticello), Sage Davis (RB, Mount Zion) and Stone Sowa (DL, Maroa-Forsyth).
Local players on the Blue Team included Adam Maxwell (DL, Warrensburg-Latham), Hugo Garza (OL, Arcola), Jeske Maples (OL, Central A&M), Jonah Lauff (QB, Pana), Josh Williams (QB, Argenta-Oreana) and Makail Stanley (OLB, Argenta-Oreana).
The teams would have been coached by Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin coach Ken Leonard, the winningest coach in Illinois High School football history, and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Albert Cruse. Those coaches, and their assistant head coaches, will be back in 2021 to coach next year's Shrine game.
Last year’s event raised nearly $25,000 that went directly to providing outstanding medical care for children at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Photos: The 45th Illinois High School Shrine Game
