7 Decatur-area players named to All-State football teams by IHSFCA

DECATUR — The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released its All-State football teams for the 2021 IHSA spring season that include seven local players among the Class 1A-4A teams.

St. Teresa senior running back Denim Cook was named to the Class 2A All-State team along with Maroa-Forsyth senior rusher Cade Culp. Cook is the area's leading rusher with 2,257 yards and 34 touchdowns and has the Bulldogs playing in the semifinals on Saturday against Nashville. Culp ran for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns as he powered the Trojans to the second round of the playoffs.

Pana quarterback Max Lynch was also named to the 2A team. He was a passing and rushing threat for the Panthers, throwing for 1,563 yards and running for 1,323 yards on the ground. He scored a combined 39 touchdowns.

Arcola's defensive back Beau Edwards was named to the Class 1A All-State team for the second consecutive season after recording eight interceptions for the Purple Riders.

Central A&M offensive and defensive lineman Jarrett Robertson was also named to the 1A team. The senior has 70 tackles with 10 tackles for a loss this season. The Raiders will be in action on Saturday against Carrollton in the 1A semifinals.

Monticello senior quarterback Joey Sprinkle was named to the Class 3A All-State team. Sprinkle threw for 2,368 yards and 25 touchdowns through the second round of the playoffs.

In Class 4A, Mount Zion senior wide receiver Christian Keyhea was named to the All-State team. Keyhea had 650 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He added 448 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Several Decatur-area players were also named to the honorable mention teams. Tuscola linebacker Patrick Pierce was named to the Class 1A Honorable Mention team. In Class 2A, St. Teresa lineman Justice Chapman and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin were named as honorable mention selections.

In Class 4A, Mount Zion offensive and defensive lineman Ryne Buttz was named to the honorable mention team. In Class 5A, Mattoon linebacker Aiden Spurgeon was an honorable mention selection.

