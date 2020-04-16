A different challenge: Brit Miller to coach St. Teresa football's defense next season

Miller will lead a strong Bulldogs (11-2) defense that held seven opponents to one touchdown or fewer last season. Macon County Player of the Year Denim Cook returns for his junior year. Last year, as a sophomore, he was just as dangerous on defense (108 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and two sacks as a linebacker) as on offense (2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns).

"I know Denim's family personally and on the football side of things he is a competitor and that's all we can ask: To show up every day and compete on Fridays and he has that," Miller said. "On the defensive side of the ball, I hope I'm able to get Denim and have access to him for all four downs. But I do know we have to score points and he's a huge part of that. I'm not big on platooning but I believe your best players should be on the field so if he's the guy that is in shape enough and has the intensity I need on defense then I can't wait to have him out there."

As a former fullback in the NFL, Miller is eager to give a pointer or two to the top running back in Macon County.