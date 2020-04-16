A different challenge: Brit Miller to coach St. Teresa football's defense next season

DECATUR — Brit Miller could not have predicted his latest coaching opportunity coming.
The Eisenhower grad and member of Decatur Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame never would have guessed he would be coaching St. Teresa football's defense next season.
"Coaching at St. Teresa, I didn't foresee that happening and I've gotten a few text messages (from my friends) that weren't so friendly, but that is how my friends and I are," Miller said. "They know my heart is where it needs to be and I would love to be at Eisenhower at some point, but right now I'm going to concentrate where my family is dedicating their time and effort.
"This is a family thing for me, even though we don't have anyone on the St. T sidelines yet at this point. My father-in-law, Matt Beck, calls the games, and St. Teresa is a great place for me to hone my coaching skills and give back to the community."
Miller's last coaching stop as defensive coordinator at Monticello was also all about family. He had the opportunity to coach his cousin, starting quarterback Braden Snyder, and Miller helped guide the Sages to a state title in 2018, which included impressive defensive performances in the state semifinal and championship games.
"Coaching at Monticello was a great opportunity for me," said Miller, who has also been an assistant at Eisenhower and Mount Zion. "I was able to be there and coach my cousin and I knew those kids were a special group. I would see them at my games at the University of Illinois and all the way through (playing with) the Rams and they loved football and loved to be around it."
It was Miller's passion for the game that impressed St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey.
"I knew that he was interested in coaching again," Ramsey said. "He had been at Monticello and taken a year off and we sat down and talked a couple of time and he presented some ideas and I thought he was going to be good for our kids and St. Teresa.
"He's a Decatur guy and I think he cares about the community and he has a real passion for coaching and the trying to help develop and mold the kids. I think he is going to work great with the guys we already have on staff and he will be working closely with (fellow assistant coach) John Hayden in controlling the defense."
Miller and Hayden will split defensive duties with Miller focusing on linebackers and Hayden with the secondary. Former Bulldogs offensive line coach Tim Ruwe will also return to the team next season.
"It will allow me to step back away from the defensive side of the ball. I have my hand in everything but it will take off the pressure with John and Brit running the defense," Ramsey said.
Miller also continues his tutelage under legendary high school coaches — first, under Cully Welter at Monticello, and now from Ramsey, who recorded career victory No. 300 last season.
"To have a coach like Coach Ramsey at the helm there is great," Miller said. He's got a lot of knowledge and I love learning from these established guys.
"I know how to play the game but coaching is obviously a different sort of challenge. I think I will bring some energy to their style of play. They have great athletes and I'm putting my playbook together and I think this could be a special thing for St. Teresa this year. The timing might be right and they have some great athletes coming back."
After not coaching last season, the pull back to football that Miller felt was too much and he jumped at the opportunity after watching the Bulldogs in action several times last year.
"When the opportunity came up at St. Teresa, I knew it would fit with my wife's side of the family all graduating from St. T," he said. "I also had an aunt graduate from St. T. I would go the games on some Fridays when I was off, so it's a natural fit."
Miller will lead a strong Bulldogs (11-2) defense that held seven opponents to one touchdown or fewer last season. Macon County Player of the Year Denim Cook returns for his junior year. Last year, as a sophomore, he was just as dangerous on defense (108 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and two sacks as a linebacker) as on offense (2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns).
"I know Denim's family personally and on the football side of things he is a competitor and that's all we can ask: To show up every day and compete on Fridays and he has that," Miller said. "On the defensive side of the ball, I hope I'm able to get Denim and have access to him for all four downs. But I do know we have to score points and he's a huge part of that. I'm not big on platooning but I believe your best players should be on the field so if he's the guy that is in shape enough and has the intensity I need on defense then I can't wait to have him out there."
As a former fullback in the NFL, Miller is eager to give a pointer or two to the top running back in Macon County.
"I can't wait to get in there and help him out," Miller said. "Running backs wise, I was coached by one of the best in (former 49ers running backs coach) Tom Rathman. I learned a lot about being a running back and they have to be free enough to make their own decisions and also be disciplined enough to use the tools that we give you during the week to be as good as you can."
