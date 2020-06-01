'A no-nonsense player': Mount Zion's Drew London is looking to build strong recruiting resume

MOUNT ZION — Drew London's reputation as a physical football player preceded him even before getting on the field at Mount Zion High School for the first time.
"When he was a freshman, he was very physical for a freshman and we knew that from JFL," Mount Zion football coach Patrick Etherton said. "He liked to hit and some of that you just can't teach."
London, now entering his senior year in the fall, has developed into a two-way player for the football team while also being the basketball team's leading scorer and rebounder.
London put up respectable numbers on the football field as a sophomore with 291 yards on 29 catches on two touchdowns. In his junior year, he stepped up his performance on both sides of the ball with 475 yards receiving on 32 receptions and five touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 52 total tackles and three interceptions
"Maturity-wise, (Drew) has continued to get bigger and bigger and he's got a really long wingspan," Etherton said. "He's eye-hand coordination and ball skills is ridiculous and for a kid his size to be able to track the football the way he does that's what makes him a Division I athlete."
London has received attention from several Division I and II schools, and recently received an offer to play for Eastern Illinois University as a tight end following his graduation.
Honored and blessed to receive my 1st division 1 offer from @EIUPantherFB special thanks to @CoachDHern @Coach_Kuz for this opportunity!! #gopanthers pic.twitter.com/ZXUr6syUhN— drew london (@drewlondon6) April 9, 2020
"It feels great and for all the work that myself and my friends have put in over the years, it shows that what we are doing is working," London said. "After that first offer, it really opened my eyes that I could get a lot more. It is pushing me a lot harder."
London led the basketball team with 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season and sees the skills between his two sports complementing each other.
"I think everybody who plays football and has a talent for basketball should definitely do it," London said. "It will help with your agility and your speed and footwork. It has helped me a lot and I have had so much fun with it over the years."
In a typical summer recruiting season, London would be making campus visits and attending camps to show prospective colleges what the 6-4, 230-pound receiver can do on the field. London had visits to Central Michigan, Southern Illinois and Indiana State on the books before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on Division I in-person recruiting.
"It has totally screwed my summer up with campus visits," London said. "During the NCAA dead period we can't go and visit so things have been changing and I've been getting a lot more FaceTime calls. It is going to come down to my play this year. I have to do very well this year and everybody else who wants to get recruited this summer will have to prove themselves in the season because we can't go and show them what we can do at camps."
The Braves are looking to continue the momentum they found last season, which included a 9-0 regular season, an Apollo Conference championship and a Class 5A overtime victory against MacArthur in the opening round of the playoffs. Etherton will look to London to lead in the locker room and on the field following the graduation of a strong senior class.
"(Drew) is a no-nonsense kid and doesn't say too much and really doesn't have to," Etherton said. "He is as competitive as it gets and he doesn't like to lose at anything. You can see that on the basketball court and you see it in football.
"I would say in our plays if it was third down and we were going to throw the ball a lot of those opportunities went to him just because of the one-on-one matchups he was going to win it and find a way to make a play."
London agreed with his coach's assessment of his demeanor and wants to set the example for younger players just as last year's seniors did for him.
"I don't like to jack around in practice," London said. "When some of the guys get under my skin at practice and aren't focused, I tell them what's up. I've always been a leader in my class and I think people see me as a leader because of how I play.
"I just want to give the underclassmen that the seniors gave me and my class. That senior class last year, they were our glue and they helped us so much.
"This year I think we will do very well and I think we will run our conference again and I hope we can take a deep run into the playoffs. I think we will be just as good, if not better. That's what we are aiming for."
