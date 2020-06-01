'A no-nonsense player': Mount Zion's Drew London is looking to build strong recruiting resume

London has received attention from several Division I and II schools, and recently received an offer to play for Eastern Illinois University as a tight end following his graduation.

"It feels great and for all the work that myself and my friends have put in over the years, it shows that what we are doing is working," London said. "After that first offer, it really opened my eyes that I could get a lot more. It is pushing me a lot harder."

London led the basketball team with 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season and sees the skills between his two sports complementing each other.

"I think everybody who plays football and has a talent for basketball should definitely do it," London said. "It will help with your agility and your speed and footwork. It has helped me a lot and I have had so much fun with it over the years."

In a typical summer recruiting season, London would be making campus visits and attending camps to show prospective colleges what the 6-4, 230-pound receiver can do on the field. London had visits to Central Michigan, Southern Illinois and Indiana State on the books before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on Division I in-person recruiting.