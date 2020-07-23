After a year away, MacArthur graduate Derrick Taylor is back to football and playing for his grandmother

DECATUR — Derrick Taylor thought he could get through the grief and pain he felt after burying his grandmother.
Barbara Maurer died on July 18, 2019. A week later, he attended her funeral and the next day he was off to Chicago to play football for Robert Morris University, a NAIA school, after a stellar career as a running back and linebacker at MacArthur where he was a first-team All-Macon County player as a senior with 16 rushing touchdowns and 63 tackles.
Taylor grieved. He lost his best friend. Maurer was instrumental in helping Taylor's mother, Tanya Davis, raise her children while Davis was in school. Taylor's pain was real and impossible to shake. How could he play football without Maurer? He loved the game in part because of how much she loved watching him play it. At MacArthur football games, Taylor estimates that Maurer was the loudest person in the stands.
He was in Chicago for "three or four days" before the pain was too much. Taylor had to come home to be with his family. Davis was grieving, too. She lost her best friend and was Maurer's only child.
“I really didn’t want to (leave Chicago) but where my head was at that moment I needed to be around my family," Taylor said. "… At that point, I just didn’t want to play football anymore because, I mean, I was playing for my grandma. She made me want to play the sport more than I did.
“When it happened, I was really going through a lot. I mean, losing one of the closest people in your life, it was a hard moment for me. When I got down there, I wasn’t complete. It was hard for me to go day-by-day and be miserable."
Days were long. He hardly slept when he returned to Decatur and Davis knew her son wasn't the same "joyful, happy-go-lucky" kid. He worked in Decatur and stayed in shape, but his world was spinning for months.
“They were really, really close," Davis said. "(Taylor) is the one who took my mom to chemo, took her to all of her appointments; when she passed, his world changed."
Taylor had former MacArthur standout Malik Barbee with him at Robert Morris, and though it was helpful, he had to be around his family. When he returned to Decatur, Davis struggled with his arrival. She had her own grieving process to go through having lost the women who raised her. She knew Taylor meant well, but didn't feel like a return home, and away from college and football, was the best approach.
“I didn’t really know how to take it," Davis said. "I kind of got more angry at him and I probably should have been more supportive. I was more of ... I felt like he was throwing his life away. I didn’t see it as he was going through something. I see it as another stepping stone that’s going to hold you back. ...
“To see so much stuff happen and make him give up his dream, it hurt me because I knew he was capable of it. I knew where he could go and what he could do. To see him let it go, it was something that didn’t stand good with me."
It took months for Taylor to realize he missed football. He needed it. This is what his grandmother would have wanted out of him. Through all of his anguish, this was the right route. He got in contact with his old coach, Collin Nolen, and explained the grief that filled the last few months. MacArthur football coach Derek Spates, Taylor said, used his expansive connections to help get Taylor's name back in the college football community.
Nolen and the coaching staff at Robert Morris University, which has merged and is now Roosevelt University, welcomed Taylor back. On Tuesday, Taylor announced he'd go back to Chicago to play football. He'll play for Maurer. He knows this is what she wanted out of him.
A year ago, he left Chicago and didn't intend to play the sport again. He'd get his degree and go from there, but football was difficult to conceptualize.
“With me not playing the sport, I kind of let my grandma down, too," Taylor said. "She wouldn’t want me to leave the thing that I did."
Said Davis: “I kept trying to enforce in him: This is not what your grandmother would have wanted. Your grandmother would have wanted you to play football. She wanted you to go to college. If you’re not doing what she wanted you to do, she’s not going to be in heaven happy."
Taylor worked out in Decatur; rain or snow. He ran routes, spent hours at the gym with trainers after work and has been playing in small 7-on-7 games with former Decatur and Central State Eight athletes. He's ready to be back on the field. He refined his skills after a year off and learned about himself mentally.
“Never give up on yourself, which is what I did," he said of what he learned in a year. "I gave up on myself. That was one major thing I learned was to not give up on yourself and fight through adversity. With that happening, I knew there could have been different precautions I could have taken to get back to feeling a certain way, but at that time I didn’t think; I was going off how I felt at that moment."
He'll go back to Chicago, which is a home away from home, Davis said. They have family there and plan to be in the city frequently — provided there is a college football season in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor and Davis had conversations about him returning to football, but ultimately he took the initiative to get back on the field.
“I didn’t realize my son was so strong-minded and independent," Davis said. "I really didn’t. This decision to go back to school, he really did it on his own. I didn’t realize that he had more strength in him than I led on to be. I always sheltered my kids, I spoiled my kids and babied my kids; so to see my son handle something on his own like this was amazing to me."
