After a year away, MacArthur graduate Derrick Taylor is back to football and playing for his grandmother

He was in Chicago for "three or four days" before the pain was too much. Taylor had to come home to be with his family. Davis was grieving, too. She lost her best friend and was Maurer's only child.

“I really didn’t want to (leave Chicago) but where my head was at that moment I needed to be around my family," Taylor said. "… At that point, I just didn’t want to play football anymore because, I mean, I was playing for my grandma. She made me want to play the sport more than I did.

“When it happened, I was really going through a lot. I mean, losing one of the closest people in your life, it was a hard moment for me. When I got down there, I wasn’t complete. It was hard for me to go day-by-day and be miserable."

Days were long. He hardly slept when he returned to Decatur and Davis knew her son wasn't the same "joyful, happy-go-lucky" kid. He worked in Decatur and stayed in shape, but his world was spinning for months.

“They were really, really close," Davis said. "(Taylor) is the one who took my mom to chemo, took her to all of her appointments; when she passed, his world changed."