After COVID cancelations, MacArthur preparing for Week 4 return

DECATUR — As MacArthur football continues to be unable to practice due to a COVID-19 cancelation of their Week 2 and 3 contests, MacArthur athletic director Jason Crutcher is preparing for the Generals' eventual return to the practice field.

"Our first day that we can practice is next Wednesday (Sept. 15). We have talked to Glenwood and pushed the (Week 4) game back to Saturday (Sept. 18) to give us one more day of practice," Crutcher said. "We are going to come back next Wednesday and we will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and play on Saturday."

MacArthur (1-1) opened the season strong with a Week 1 win, 50-9, over Normal University. A positive test among the team in the middle of the next week turned the team's future on its head. The Generals' Week 2 game against Rochester and their Week 3 game against Springfield Southeast will go down as 1-0 forfeit losses.

"We had a positive case that came out midweek and then it came out we had two cases in all. That was sent out to the Macon County Health Department and they shut us down for two weeks," Crutcher said. "We can't do anything with the team, there are no practices and the kids are not coming to school."

MacArthur is not the only Central State 8 football team that has had positive results, but the Generals are the only team that has had to forfeit games. Crutcher said it's because of differing policies among county health departments.

"As an athletic director, you want consistency across the board. I don't feel there is consistency in the health departments from Macon County to Sangamon County to Douglas County," Crutcher said. "Every county is different. I know Jacksonville has had cases and there are a couple other teams in our conference that have had positive cases and they didn't have to shut down for two weeks.

"We are taking the two cases that we had out on all of our 60 players. If other health departments let them play, I don't understand why it is not consistent."

The team reaction to the cancelations was understandably disheartened, but the players are eager to return to action, even if it is with limited time for preparation. Against Glenwood, the Generals will be 1-2 and looking for a path to get to five wins and playoff eligibility.

"They were disappointed and we were looking forward to playing Rochester and Southeast. They are disappointed now that their playoff hopes dwindle a little bit," Crutcher said. "When they do come back, they haven't played in two weeks and we are going to have two to three practices to prepare for Glenwood. They got cheated out of a full season last year and only got to play six games. Now you've already got two games taken away, so it was a forfeit against Glenwood or play them on two days practice. They felt like the best thing to do was go play."

The team will continue with their COVID contact procedures when practices return with an added emphasis of limiting exposure outside of the school environment.

"We will continue what we have been doing. As an outside sport, where masks are required, we wear them. When we are inside when we practice inside due to weather, the kids mask up," Crutcher said. "We have talked to our kids about when they are out of practice and school and when they are at home, to be careful about who you are around with. If you are going out, you need to take precautions about what you do."

LSA's 8-man football program is also currently on pause due to "COVID-19 precautionary measures."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.