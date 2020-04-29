Another Decatur athlete headed for the scrum: St. Teresa's Dominico Sassano to play rugby for St. Bonaventure University

"We were looking for schools for her to play basketball and she just didn't have the height for a Division I basketball player," Flaherty said. "We kind of looked at all her goals and she wanted to go to a very good academic school out east.

"One day at lunch I was thinking about things and rugby came to me. She was a very aggressive basketball player and she was tough and strong and was fouled a lot. I reached out 10 schools that day and within the hour, I was getting calls and emails from coaches. It was a whirlwind and I hadn't been through something like that before."

Flaherty reached out to coaches for Dominico as well, and several programs were interested.

"Dom is super strong and has the same characteristic and has some background in the sport," Flaherty said. "For sports like rowing or rugby, coaches are looking for crossover athletes with certain attributes. They are looking for football or basketball athletes who are strong, quick and smart because you have to be coachable.

"Dominico and Seven fit that bill and so when they hear about that and when they see film on them, they get pretty excited about it because they know they can mold them into an athlete for their sport."