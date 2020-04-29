Another Decatur athlete headed for the scrum: St. Teresa's Dominico Sassano to play rugby for St. Bonaventure University

DECATUR — Last season, Dominico Sassano was in the trenches for St. Teresa's football team, pushing and shoving as he tried to get to the quarterback and the football.
Next fall, the Bulldogs' senior will be doing much the same, but this time it will be as a member of the Division I St. Bonaventure University rugby team.
Sassano recently signed his national letter of intent to play for the Bonnies. He plans to play a position reminiscent of his time as a defensive tackle for St. Teresa.
"The position that I'm going to be playing in rugby is a hooker and that is like being a lineman for football," he said. "The hooker is on the front line and our job during the scrum is to kick the ball back. We are some of the biggest and stockiest guys on the field."
Sassano joins his sister, Seven Sassano, as a Division I rugby player. Seven plays rugby at Dartmouth College and Dominico learned much about the sport from her.
"My personal experience with rugby is really through my sister. We travel up and watch all their games, as many as we can get to," Dominico said.
Seven was a standout basketball player at Eisenhower, and it was her former Panthers coach Sean Flaherty who suggested that rugby could be a college sports option for her.
"We were looking for schools for her to play basketball and she just didn't have the height for a Division I basketball player," Flaherty said. "We kind of looked at all her goals and she wanted to go to a very good academic school out east.
"One day at lunch I was thinking about things and rugby came to me. She was a very aggressive basketball player and she was tough and strong and was fouled a lot. I reached out 10 schools that day and within the hour, I was getting calls and emails from coaches. It was a whirlwind and I hadn't been through something like that before."
Flaherty reached out to coaches for Dominico as well, and several programs were interested.
"Dom is super strong and has the same characteristic and has some background in the sport," Flaherty said. "For sports like rowing or rugby, coaches are looking for crossover athletes with certain attributes. They are looking for football or basketball athletes who are strong, quick and smart because you have to be coachable.
"Dominico and Seven fit that bill and so when they hear about that and when they see film on them, they get pretty excited about it because they know they can mold them into an athlete for their sport."
Seven picked up the sport quickly — she helped her team win a national championship in her freshman season — and a key for her success was excellent coaching.
"I think learning the sport has a lot to do with great coaches and a good coaching style," Seven said. "Dom is pretty lucky because he is going straight into that as well.
"I think football is a really good sport to have a background in and you already know how to tackle and work on a field. Now he just has to add the speed and throwing the ball a different way."
With the travel restrictions in place by the coronavirus pandemic, Dominico hasn't been able to visit St. Bonaventure yet but he is eager for his time on the rugby field and the challenge of learning the sport.
"I have taken the online tour and I have been talking with some current students. so I think I have a decent idea of what it is like," he said. "(When I get on the field) I'm pretty competitive so I think I'm going to meet it with a smile."
PHOTOS: Nashville's defense grounds St. Teresa's offense in Class 2A state semifinal
