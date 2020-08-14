Apollo joins forces with Illini Prairie for spring football

Because week 5 falls on Good Friday, April 2, the game against SJO is probably going to be played on Thursday, April 1.

“St. Joseph has a lot of people that travel over the weekend and so they didn’t want to play Friday night or Saturday,” said Payne. “I know it will interfere with church, but it looks like Thursday is the only option.

"Charleston has a volleyball game that night also and so it will just start earlier. I don’t want the kids to lose out on playing a game. The kids have gone through enough and if I can get seven games I want to get seven games for them.”

Payne said the team has 140 COVID-19 face shields this week.

“Everyone has an extra layer of protection,” said Payne. “We saw them advertised early on and we jumped on them. We have extra so we can replace them if one gets damaged or something.”

Mattoon's week 6 opponent, Monticello, won the Class 3A state title in 2018.

“I am going to play whoever shows up,” said Johnson. “We are happy to get a game Friday night and it doesn’t matter who. I am a one-game at a time coach and I will my homework and worry about them come week six.”