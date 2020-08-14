Apollo joins forces with Illini Prairie for spring football

The Illini Prairie and Apollo conferences announced they are joining forces to provide opponents for each other when football returns in the spring after being postponed in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be one game in each of the seven-week spring season pitting the leagues against each other. The football partnership between the Illini Prairie and Apollo is for one year only.
In week 5, Charleston, a member of the Apollo Conference, will play Illinois Prairie Conference team St. Joseph-Ogden. In week 6, Mattoon will travel to Monticello.
“We tried to make it work for everyone in the conference instead of going out and doing something on our own,” said Charleston coach Jerry Payne. “It is a one year deal like Teutopolis is (for all sports except football they are in the Apollo). I think it will be good.”
The football season is slated to begin Feb. 15 and end May 1 under the IHSA's modified plan released in late July.
Both conferences ranked how they thought they would do in their own conference and then drew out of a hat.
“I think we have a good chance to be in the middle,” said Payne. “I think third through sixth could go either way and it will be pretty tight. I think Mount Zion and Taylorville are the top two teams.”
The cross-conference games include Fairbury Prairie Central heading to Effingham in week 2 in a rematch of last year's Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game won by the Flaming Hearts, 27-14.
"I'm happy for the opportunity to play and the kids will be excited to get a chance at Effingham again," said Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain.
Mount Zion will travel to Chillicothe IVC in Week 1. Lincoln, which is an Apollo member, will be home to play Rantoul in week 4.
Charleston, which finished 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference, lost their home game with Salem, scheduled for week 5.
“We negotiated a home game with SJO,” said Payne.
With the seven-game schedule, Charleston lost its games with Robinson and Highland.
Because week 5 falls on Good Friday, April 2, the game against SJO is probably going to be played on Thursday, April 1.
“St. Joseph has a lot of people that travel over the weekend and so they didn’t want to play Friday night or Saturday,” said Payne. “I know it will interfere with church, but it looks like Thursday is the only option.
"Charleston has a volleyball game that night also and so it will just start earlier. I don’t want the kids to lose out on playing a game. The kids have gone through enough and if I can get seven games I want to get seven games for them.”
Payne said the team has 140 COVID-19 face shields this week.
“Everyone has an extra layer of protection,” said Payne. “We saw them advertised early on and we jumped on them. We have extra so we can replace them if one gets damaged or something.”
Mattoon's week 6 opponent, Monticello, won the Class 3A state title in 2018.
“I am going to play whoever shows up,” said Johnson. “We are happy to get a game Friday night and it doesn’t matter who. I am a one-game at a time coach and I will my homework and worry about them come week six.”
The Green Wave's games with Troy Triad and Marion were canceled. The Monticello game replaces the Collinsville game.
“I am glad it worked out and we have a plan," Johnson said. "The kids and coaches have been deprived and we are all looking forward to the season and optimistic about getting started.”
The Green Wave finished 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference last season.
“We were lifting and running and following all of the protocol,” said Johnson. “When the IHSA come out with some new guidelines two weeks ago we had question marks and so shut them back down. Every school is in the same boat and we have to adapt, adjust and overcome."
MHS will be going remote to start out the year.
“The first thing is to get the kids adapted to the remote learning and I also want to give a week for the staff to get them adjusted,” said Johnson, who is also the dean of students. “Then I will worry about football from there.”
