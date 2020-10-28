Arcola football remembers Purple Riders legend Byron Bradford

ARCOLA — When Arcola football coach Nick Lindsey took the head coaching job in the 2017 season, he knew he was stepping into a position filled with legacy and high expectations.
The Purple Riders were undefeated Class 1A champions in the 2015 season and had been to seven state championship games in program history, winning four.
Before the team kicked off against Central A&M on Week 1 that season, Lindsey, a Heritage High School graduate, found a letter from former Arcola football coach Byron Bradford. Bradford died on Oct. 14 at 81 years old.
Bradford and head coach Steve Thomas led the Riders to state championship games in 1977, 1978, 1985, 1988 and 1991. Lindsey, who was about to coach his first game on Thomas-Bradford Field, named after the coaching duo, was well-aware of Bradford when he opened that letter.
"Being from the area, you always knew about Arcola football, and (Bradford) was such a huge part of Arcola’s success that they have had in the past," Lindsey said. "It was a letter that said 'We are lucky to have you and I'm here if you ever need anything.' He wrote, 'I know the game has changed a lot, but I would be happy to meet with you and talk with you.'
"At the end, he said, 'Good luck tonight, I know A&M is going to be good.' It was very nice to have someone to support you when you were starting a new program. To have someone of his caliber to reach out to a nobody and offer his help ... it meant the world to me, and it put things into perspective and more than anything it made m e realize that this program means a lot to a lot of different people and it probably meant more to him than anyone."
Born in Hindsboro, Bradford attended high school at Arcola, where he was a key piece to undefeated Purple Riders football teams in 1954 and 1955.
"He was the team's center and he was little undersized, but from what I have heard he was tougher than nails and smart and usually that is what you want from your center," Lindsey said. "Somebody who can move and get everyone lined up and have the right assignments. Now that I know that, that was the perfect position for him."
Lindsey took up Bradford's offer to meet and talk about football, and the pair struck up a friendship over the past few years. They would always meet for lunch at Jo's Country Diner in Chesterville, and although the conversation typically started with football, it traveled to many different topics.
"We got to know each other's families and the different parts of each other's lives, we would talk about his grandkids and the great-grandkids and his daughter and everybody," Lindsey said. "I would say every conversation had football in it, but not everything was about football.
"Coach would show up to practice about once a week and he would talk to our team probably once or twice a season. He was there pretty often even if it was just driving by and stopping to talk to the coaches and I. He was always visible and around."
One last season
When Arcola running back Kevin Monahan was entering in his senior season in 1995, the coaching staff underwent a last minute shuffle after the team's assistant coach left for another position just days before practices were to start. The program turned to Bradford one last time.
"(Arcola principal) Randy Rothrock worked him over trying to have Coach Bradford come back. Finally they were able to work out a schedule and Coach Bradford told his wife that he was going to take it easy this time and that he would sit back in let Coach (Joe Marks) run the show and he would be there for support," Monahan said. "Then a couple days later he found himself all hot and yelling at one of the linemen and and it was so much for taking it easy."
Arcola surpassed all expectations that year, by going undefeated in the regular season and finishing 13-1, falling to Carthage in the state championship game.
"Our team was picked to finish third in the conference that year and we ended up finishing second in the state and so that in itself is a great tribute to how much of an impact Coach Bradford could have on a team," Monahan said. "He was really a technician with the offensive linemen, and that was the reason why Arcola was so dominant for so long was the play of the line."
The partnership between Steve Thomas, who died in 2001, and Bradford lasted 29 years and 210 victories. Monahan got to see it first hand before the pair stepped down in his sophomore year.
"They were a yin and yang and they were definitely opposite people," Monahan said. "Coach Thomas was a little more rough and wasn't afraid to get in people's faces and rattle some cages. He may have been a little more intimidating, but they certainly complemented each other and I think they both needed each other and they both knew it."
Bradford began teaching at Arcola in 1961 and retired in 1994, but continued part-time until 2010. Lindsey could see Bradfords' experience as a guidance counselor helped him communicate with his players.
"That was one of the big things I got from Coach Bradford," Lindsey said. "A lot of people will say that kids have changed today but I don't know if kids have changed a whole lot. He knew that kids had challenges that nobody else knew about whether it was in their home life or school work. Kids now and kids then have a whole lot of weight on their shoulders.
"I think that was the guidance counselor side of him that knew all that and he was willing to do whatever it took to make those kids successful."
Bradford will be remembered at a celebration of life event at the Thomas-Bradford Football Field on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
"Our administrative team will get together and I don't know that we can do something that honors what he has done for this town and the people he has impacted, but there will be definitely be something we can do (during the football season)," Lindsey said. "Coach became a part of our family and I think I became part of his family but it was more than me that was impacted by him. There are a lot of people and a lot of former players and colleagues that he impacted in such a positive way."
