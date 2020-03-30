Arcola's Austin Hopkins to continue football career at Eureka College

ARCOLA — Arcola's Austin Hopkins, a 5-8, 180-pound senior running back/linebacker, picked Eureka College as the next stop in his football career.
Hopkins chose Eureka over Illinois State and Southern Illinois. His mother, Sheila Plank Dukeman, is a graduate of Eureka, and Hopkins said he originally went to see it just to see where she went.
"It became a really big option and now I am committed there," said Hopkins, who will be studying environmental science and business administration and hopes to be an agronomist.
Hopkins had 199 carries for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall for the 9-3 Purple Riders, who reached the Class 1A quarterfinals. He was an honorable mention Illinois Football Coaches Association All-State player. Hopkins was a first team all-Lincoln Prairie Conference running back and linebacker for the Purple Riders, coached by Eureka grad Nick Lindsey. Arcola went 6-1 in the LPC.
"They are getting someone who is first and foremost an outstanding person and student, as well as a great football player," Lindsey said. "I know they will love his leadership and work ethic."
The Red Devils are a Division III school with an enrollment of 567. Eureka competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Eureka was 6-4 last season and is coached by Kurt Barth
Hopkins said the coaches feel he will fit best at weak safety or outside linebacker.
"I am excited about playing only one side of the ball," Hopkins said. "It should be fun. It means a lot to me to be able to play college football. It is something I have thought about for a long time."
Hopkins joins former Arcola classmate Hugo Garza at Eureka.
