AREA FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Brent Weakly guides Central A&M to state title game

MOWEAQUA — When Central A&M football coach Brent Weakly stood on the sidelines of Huskie Stadium in DeKalb in the Class 1A state championship game, he had more than 100 plays and 40 formations at his disposal.

This, though, isn't about how many plays Weakly could have called into his offense, it's about how far Central A&M has come in his five years as the team's head coach. When he took over in 2015, after the Raiders went 0-9, he had 10 scripted plays he could call and four plays for third-and-long situation. He and his coaching staff continued to lay each foundational brick down from on-the-field schemes to a culture in the weight room to have the players physically ready.

Every seemingly small step, close loss and big win in the last five years helped to rebuild the program to where it was when Weakly was a player and led the Raiders to DeKalb and to a second-place finish in Class 1A. For that, Weakly is the Herald & Review Area Football Coach of the Year.