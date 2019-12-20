AREA FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Brent Weakly guides Central A&M to state title game

MOWEAQUA — When Central A&M football coach Brent Weakly stood on the sidelines of Huskie Stadium in DeKalb in the Class 1A state championship game, he had more than 100 plays and 40 formations at his disposal.
This, though, isn't about how many plays Weakly could have called into his offense, it's about how far Central A&M has come in his five years as the team's head coach. When he took over in 2015, after the Raiders went 0-9, he had 10 scripted plays he could call and four plays for third-and-long situation. He and his coaching staff continued to lay each foundational brick down from on-the-field schemes to a culture in the weight room to have the players physically ready.
Every seemingly small step, close loss and big win in the last five years helped to rebuild the program to where it was when Weakly was a player and led the Raiders to DeKalb and to a second-place finish in Class 1A. For that, Weakly is the Herald & Review Area Football Coach of the Year.
“A whirlwind. Stressful at times, but extremely enjoyable," Weakly said of the season. "Not everyone gets a chance to coach kids that good and that talented I was blessed to be able to do that. It was a lot of fun and a lot of really good football was played for 14 weeks. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work for those seniors."
The numbers are staggering. A&M put a running clock on 10 of its 14 opponents and outscored them 617-252. Weakly and his coaches crafted an offense around the players they had — particularly the seniors who were in eighth grade when Weakly took over — and they changed up their defensive scheme to a three-man front in order to get their best 11 players on the field.
It's one thing to have talent, it's another for a coach to make sure they're maximizing what they have.
“We built for these guys," Weakly said. "We built this system for them. We got some guys coming up that we think can continue."
We had to build it up from the ground up. Conversations of state started when this senior class — which includes quarterback Connor Heaton, receiver Jacob Paradee, running back Connor Hutchins and lineman Jeske Maples — was in eighth grade. Of course basketball, where Weakly is an assistant coach, was also part of that plan as well. The football path to DeKalb became more clear last season when the Raiders went on the road as the No. 13 seed in Class 1A and beat Bridgeport Red Hill in the first round of the playoffs.
In a week's time, everything that Weakly, his coaches and his players had talked about were beginning to look like a real possibility.
“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good this year," Weakly said. "Maybe what really sold it to me was Coach (Rob) Smith right after that win goes, ‘Hey, however far we go this year, I can just tell you you’re going to be the favorites to make it to DeKalb.’ I didn’t believe him. That was in my back of my mind coming out of his mouth saying that type of stuff."
Then it all came through this year: A regular season that resembled a train moving at high speed through its opponents and comfortable wins in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs. In semifinal week against Athens and its wing-style offense, he began getting anxious. The three-man defensive front he, Smith and assistant coach Joe Paradee decided would be the most effective early in the season had to be switched back to a four-man front against Athens and later against Lena-Winslow to combat the run.
Weakly dug deep into his mind to make sure he had done everything in his power to give his players a shot to advance to the state championship game. All parties delivered on a Saturday afternoon in Athens.
He estimates he got about six hours of sleep each night of the week leading up to the state championship game — depending on the sleep cycle of his young daughter. He thought about football a lot of it, particularly the night before the game.
"That Friday night was not an easy rest period," Weakly said. "I was thinking to myself, ‘Did I do everything I could offensively and defensively to get us prepared as best I could?’ Then I realized who I had playing for me and I realized we’d be OK."
In fact, with Weakly at the helm pushing all the right buttons, the Raiders were better than OK.
PHOTOS: Central A&M plays in the Class 1A state championship game
