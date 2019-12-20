AREA FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ultra-competitive drive fuels Central A&M's Jacob Paradee

Ultimately everything for Paradee comes down to one thing: Winning.

“I think just growing up with two brothers and always trying to better each other, and our friend group is constantly playing games," Paradee said. "If I lose, I just go off. I hate losing so much.

“Not wanting to lose just gives me that edge. I’m always willing to do anything to win."

Paradee is listed at 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, but he threw his body into players on offense and from his safety position on defense. He doesn't care about being smaller than a defender. Weakly knew just what to do to fire Paradee up at the exact right moments. After the Raiders beat Tuscola in Week 3, and Paradee was held without a catch, though he had an interception return for a touchdown, Weakly asked Paradee is he was, in fact, the best receiver in the Central Illinois Conference. It was a well-planned question intended to motivate his senior. Paradee responded with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Warrensburg the following week.