AREA FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ultra-competitive drive fuels Central A&M's Jacob Paradee

MOWEAQUA — Every Friday before football games, the Central A&M football team got together in the gym and played games: Kickball being one of them.
Most of those weeks, A&M football coach Brent Weakly could go on without worrying about ultra-competitive senior Jacob Paradee not knowing when to tuck away his natural competitor instincts in a meaningless game. This football team is ripe with a competitive nature, to be sure, but Paradee carries a competitive torch of his own.
On a typical week, Paradee spent that period with the fifth-graders at Gregory Middle School, thus missing the mid-day games. The Friday before the Raiders played Arcola in the state quartefinals was different, Paradee was in the gym with his teammates playing kickball. In a foot race with quarterback Connor Heaton to be safe at the plate, he dove, slid across the floor and touched home. In the process he had floor burns from his fingertips to the bottom of his hands.
"Coach Weakly was like, ‘This is why you’re not allowed to play,'" Paradee recalled.
"I told him it didn’t matter," Weakly said, "Saturday mattered. But not to him. That’s who he is."
Paradee didn't miss a single snap because of it and only noticed it a few times during a rout of Arcola. Weakly wasn't particularly thrilled with his senior's decision to lay out for home plate, but it comes with the territory in coaching Paradee, the Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year, who helped lead Central A&M to the Class 1A state championship game for the first time since 2001. He caught 63 passes for 1,431 yards and 21 touchdowns, had four rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and 125 tackles and five interceptions.
Beneath the stats were a player so competitive that he didn't play Monopoly for years, perhaps at the behest of both himself and the people sharing the Monopoly board with him, because he hated it so much after frequent losses as a child. After being credited for 24 tackles in a semifinal win over Athens, Paradee was informed by the team stat keeper that he "may have missed a few," and Paradee agreed. Though Paradee usually moves on after games, counting his wins, he went back to see if he had more tackles. He did.
In Week 5 against St. Teresa, he cracked a rib and one was out of place on the second play of the game. He finished the game, though he struggled for air at times.
Ultimately everything for Paradee comes down to one thing: Winning.
“I think just growing up with two brothers and always trying to better each other, and our friend group is constantly playing games," Paradee said. "If I lose, I just go off. I hate losing so much.
You have free articles remaining.
“Not wanting to lose just gives me that edge. I’m always willing to do anything to win."
Paradee is listed at 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, but he threw his body into players on offense and from his safety position on defense. He doesn't care about being smaller than a defender. Weakly knew just what to do to fire Paradee up at the exact right moments. After the Raiders beat Tuscola in Week 3, and Paradee was held without a catch, though he had an interception return for a touchdown, Weakly asked Paradee is he was, in fact, the best receiver in the Central Illinois Conference. It was a well-planned question intended to motivate his senior. Paradee responded with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Warrensburg the following week.
“I was lucky, let’s put it that way," Weakly said. "I’m really lucky at how good he is, how competitive he is and how easy it is to challenge him to be better. I think that’s one thing that people don’t understand: You can make one little smart aleck remark to him and he takes it to heart and takes it as a challenge.
“You don’t ever want to take that away from a kid. Ever. The type of kid that he is academically, how he’s respected in the hallways and how he’s respectful to all the teachers and coaches, he does that while being competitive. I was lucky to get a chance to coach a kid like that."
Paradee channeled that competitive nature into a captivating season that has been in the works for years. His team went 7-1 in sixth and seventh grade, undefeated in eighth grade and took off from there. Winning a 7-on-7 at Maroa-Forsyth this summer set the tone for the rest of the year, which ended in DeKalb and him setting the record for most receiving yards in a Class 1A state championship game.
“There’s nothing like this season," Paradee said. "We’ve been working for this since third grade. We’ve been building for this every year and keep building our team as a whole. It’s just crazy to get to the championship game."
Was he safe on that Friday afternoon in the high school gym?
“Oh yeah," Paradee said. "If I wasn’t safe, I would have blown up."
PHOTOS: Lena-Winslow beats Central A&M in Class 1A championship game
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 1 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 3 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 4 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 5 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 6 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 7 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 8 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 9 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 10 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 11 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 12 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 13 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 14 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 15 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 16 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 17 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 18 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2053 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2054 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2055 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2056 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2057 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2058 11.29.19.JPG
Central A&M Lena-Winslow 2059 11.29.19.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25