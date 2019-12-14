Argenta-Oreana football coach Steve Kirk steps down, will be defensive coordinator at Monticello

"We found out that Coach Britt Miller was leaving and so our line coach Mike Allen he said he would take (the defensive coordinator position) short term until we could figure out what we needed," Welter said. "It turned out Steve came over to teach and it worked out nicely for us.

"We are absolutely excited to get him and add him to our staff."

Kirk is looking forward to lead the Sages' defense under Welter.

"(Coach Welter) is a super good dude. I've known him for a while and he is someone I have the upmost respect for and I'm really excited to get to work with him and getting to soak up some of that knowledge," Kirk said. "He's a Hall of Famer and been around the block a time or two and I'm looking forward to gaining some valuable experience."

In Kirk's three year's with the Bombers, he had a 30-5 record and led them to the the Class 1A state semifinals in 2018 and the first 12-win season in program history.

"We had a nice run and we were very successful over these past three years and that's a tribute to the kids and how hard they have worked to build up that foundation and build up the program," Kirk said. "I've had a wonderful administration to work with and they have done a great job.