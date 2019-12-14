Argenta-Oreana football coach Steve Kirk steps down, will be defensive coordinator at Monticello

ARGENTA — At the start of the football season in August, Argenta-Oreana coach Steve Kirk was open and honest with his team — this would be his final year as coach of the Bombers.
Kirk had taken a position as a physical education teacher at Monticello Middle School and to cut down on his travel time to his home in Tolono and to spend more time with his children, he would be stepping away from Argenta.
"I talked to the players about it in early August when the season started at the first day of practice so we were all on the same page," Kirk said. "There's never a good time to make a move like this but now is the best time for me and my family."
The Bombers went on to a 9-2 record last season, led by the standout offensive duo of quarterback Josh Williams and running back Makail Stanley, and won the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship. Their season ended in the second round of the playoffs with a 48-35 loss to Carrollton.
Kirk joins the staff of Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Cully Welter, who guided the Sages to the Class 3A state championship in 2018. The Sages' defensive coordinator position was in flux last season following Britt Miller's exit from the position in May.
"We found out that Coach Britt Miller was leaving and so our line coach Mike Allen he said he would take (the defensive coordinator position) short term until we could figure out what we needed," Welter said. "It turned out Steve came over to teach and it worked out nicely for us.
"We are absolutely excited to get him and add him to our staff."
You have free articles remaining.
Kirk is looking forward to lead the Sages' defense under Welter.
"(Coach Welter) is a super good dude. I've known him for a while and he is someone I have the upmost respect for and I'm really excited to get to work with him and getting to soak up some of that knowledge," Kirk said. "He's a Hall of Famer and been around the block a time or two and I'm looking forward to gaining some valuable experience."
In Kirk's three year's with the Bombers, he had a 30-5 record and led them to the the Class 1A state semifinals in 2018 and the first 12-win season in program history.
"We had a nice run and we were very successful over these past three years and that's a tribute to the kids and how hard they have worked to build up that foundation and build up the program," Kirk said. "I've had a wonderful administration to work with and they have done a great job.
"Whoever is their next coach is walking into a great situation with a very supportive administration and really good ball club coming back."
PHOTOS: Argenta-Oreana 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 1 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 2 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 3 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 4 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 5 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 6 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 7 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 8 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 9 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 10 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 12 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 13 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 14 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 15 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 16 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 17 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 18 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 19 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 20 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 21 10.18.19.JPG
Argenta Oreana 42 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 34 22 10.18.19.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten