Argenta-Oreana football hires MacArthur assistant Michael DeMeio as new coach

ARGENTA — Michael DeMeio was approved as by the Argenta-Oreana Board of Education on Monday to be the team's new football coach.
In a statement release by Argenta-Oreana athletic director Mike Williams, he described DeMeio, who was an assistant coach for MacArthur last season, as a coach that will lead the Bombers' program ahead.
"We are very pleased to have Michael on board. He is a high energy, high character guy that we feel will continue to build on past success and to move our program forward," Williams said in the statement.
DeMeio, a Mount Zion native and a graduate of Millikin University, served as an assistant coach at Mount Zion for several seasons before moving to MacArthur last year.
DeMeio replaces former coach Steve Kirk who stepped down following the season to become the defensive coordinator at Monticello. Kirk had a 30-5 record and led them to the Class 1A state semifinals in 2018 and the first 12-win season in program history.
