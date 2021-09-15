Argenta-Oreana football to forfeit Week 4 and Week 5 games following positive COVID test

ARGENTA — The Argenta-Oreana football team will forfeit its Week 4 and Week 5 games following a positive COVID-19 case among the team.

In a statement released this week by Bombers athletic director Mike Williams, a player tested positive last weekend and practices and games were halted by the Macon County Health Department.

"All football activities have been paused effective immediately through Sept. 25, 2021. This pause will result in the varsity games with Villa Grove (Sept. 17) and Tri-County (Sept. 24) being declared forfeits," Williams said in the statement.

The Bombers (0-3) have had a challenging start to their season and fell to Sangamon Valley last Friday 38-14. For first-year head coach Conner Haltom, the two-week pause on practices hurts his team's progression.

"I've seen improvement by leaps and bounds. We have a group of 30 kids and we have just nine upperclassman so we are young," Haltom said. "From Week 1 against Warrensburg to the culmination of Friday night, there are facets of the game that everyone is getting better at. The freshmen and sophomores have made leaps and bounds in improvement from Aug. 9 to where we are now."

The team will shift its focus to Cerro Gordo-Bement for their Week 6 matchup.

"The football program will begin activities on Sept. 25 in preparation for our homecoming game on Oct. 1 versus Cerro Gordo Bement," Williams said. "While we are disappointed in the situation, the health and safety of our students and student athletes will always take precedence over competition."

With many players in quarantine, Haltom has been keeping in touch with them through the team's Hudl website.

"I messaged them on Monday about it and it is an unfortunate situation. We can't get down and let it ruin our season," Haltom said. "We pick it back up and play Cerro Gordo for homecoming. We are taking it in stride but we still have a football season and we have things to accomplish. We've got to take it on the chin, keep moving on and try to make the most of the rest of the year. I've got them watching film and critiquing themselves. We will try to do stuff at home over these two weeks."

The situation is not what Haltom had envisioned for his first year as a head coach.

"We just have to roll with it. There are some good things that I've encountered and I'm learning how to deal with adversity when things come up unexpectedly and keep the team's morale up," he said. "The wins and losses aren't ideal but as long as I can see the kids are getting better everyday — and they have been — it has been a joy for me so far."

