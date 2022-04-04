Benny Phillips takes over as Eisenhower's athletic director

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School athletics has a new leader — Benny Phillips has been named the Panthers' new athletic director after former athletic director Tim Gould's recently stepped down from the position.

Phillips was approved as Eisenhower's athletic director by the school board in February after Gould became the athletic director at Kau High and Pahala Elementary School in Pahala, Hawaii.

The position is Phillips' first as an athletic director but he has an extensive coaching resume over the past 26 years. Phillips has been a long-time football and track and field coach, including spending time at Hinsdale, Joliet, Hillcrest, and Kankakee High Schools over the past 26 seasons. Most recently, Phillips was an assistant football and track coach at Springfield Lanphier while serving as a health/physical education teacher.

In the month that Phillips has been in the position, he has been building relationships with Panthers coaches and getting the lay of the land at Eisenhower.

"It has been pretty exciting for me. I've been getting around and talking with the different coaches to see where everybody is," Phillips said. "You've got to have everybody on board, trying to move forward. When I was at Hillcrest High School we ended up winning the (Class 2A) state title in track (in 2009). It took us two years to pretty much accomplish that and I'm looking to do the same thing here. We need to have everyone all in.

"It was a tremendous feeling (to win state) knowing how we were when we started off in 2007. We had a group of freshmen and sophomores and they won it as juniors and seniors," Phillips said. "When I left there to go to Kankakee, they repeated again the following season."

Phillips is inheriting an athletic program that has shown signs of improvement but is still is dealing with low participation number. The Panthers football team recorded its first win since the 2017 season in Week 9 last season, but the girls basketball team had to forfeit their regional quarterfinals game against Mount Zion in February because of eligibility issues and low numbers

"I'm going in with the perspective that we are building programs. I've been building programs since I started coaching at Joliet in 1996. We had problems with numbers and problems with kids. Each time, we have been able to build effective programs," Phillips said. "I'm used to challenges and I welcome them sometimes."

Phillips plans on building a back-to-basics mentality with a focus on creating strong students and then athletes.

"Students have to realize that they are students first and athletes second. If you don't do it in the classroom, you can't do it in anything else," Phillips said. "That is one of the biggest challenges that we have to ask parents to help us with. They need to be students first, then athletes, and we can help them go onto college."

