'Better than nothing': Opinions differ on the IHSA modified schedule for the 2020-21 school year

"Club volleyball is hot and heavy in the winter and spring so I don’t know if they will flip club and start doing club right away because that will interfere with all the big club volleyball tournaments. It will be different but everything this year has been different.

Craft plays for the Illini Elite Volleyball Club and she has been using her practices to jump start her college recruiting which has been hampered by NCAA restrictions on high school visits by college coaches during the pandemic.

"Recruiting has definitely been slowed for pretty much everyone since we aren't able to play. Most people get recruited through club and since most of those tournaments have been shut down there isn't a lot of activity going on," Craft said. "I've been filming my practices with Illini Elite and getting a highlight video together to send out to coaches. Illini Elite really does their best in try to work with us and get us into the gym. They are an important club and they do their best to help us so I'm sure they are thinking about all the options."

If and when Craft is able to take the court with the Bulldogs, she feels that volleyball is a safe sport.