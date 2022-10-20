5 things to know about Lincoln football as the Railers look to end a 38-season playoff drought

LINCOLN — Lincoln football head coach Matt Silkowski has wanted his team to focus on one opponent at a time as it moves through the season.

But hanging over the team is the desire by Railers players, parents and fans to end the playoff drought that has been challenging the team since 1984.

The team is 4-4 this season and one more win against Troy Triad in Week 9 will make them playoff eligible and likely into the postseason, with an opponents' win total of 41 that is used as a playoff tiebreaker.

"It's bigger than people make it out to be. It would be huge for our kids and all of our fans and coaches, parents," Silkowski said. "It would definitely mean the world to everyone involved with our program.

The team has been tantalizingly close recently, finishing with four wins in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

"It's been a long time coming, and if we don't get in, it would be our third year in a row finishing with four wins," Silkowski said. "We are right there and we have to get over the hump."

The Railers have positive momentum after a big offensive performance in Week 8, defeating Taylorville 52-19.

"We were able to run the ball really well and we were able to use our strengths," Silkowski said. "We were able to get outside and set up some play action off of our perimeter run game. It all came together for us."

Getting to the corner

The Railers running attack is led by junior Kion Carson, who had three touchdowns and 118 yards against the Tornadoes.

Carson is a speedy back who excels by getting to the corner ahead of defenders. He's got 859 total yards this season (565 rushing and 294 receiving) and has 17 total touchdowns (13 running, three receiving and one passing).

"I think I have done pretty good. There are some times where I think I should have stayed outside more," Carson said. "(Against Taylorville), our line was doing their jobs and everyone was blocking. They were listening to what coach was telling them and good things happened."

Carson said the Railers could have wrapped up their playoff berth earlier but let a couple games slip through their fingers.

"Honestly, we should have gotten things done earlier in the season and we would be in a different situation right now," he said. "Things just didn't go our way and it was our fault. We didn't execute when we needed to. Last week definitely raised our confidence up and we see the potential we have."

The parents of current Railers players were kids when the team was last in the playoffs 38 years ago, and this group wants to be the ones to get back there.

"We definitely want to be the team to do it since it hasn't happened since 1984. It has been a long time to break that curse," Carson said. "I think if we practice right, listen to coach and cut all of the nonsense out, we will be prepared and ready to play."

Big shoes to fill

At quarterback, junior Darren Stephens took over the offense from graduating senior Elijah Pollice, who is now playing at Illinois College.

"I think it has gone pretty well but I think it could be a lot better. We still have a lot of things to work on," Stephens said. "There was a little pressure coming in to a new role. Starting QB can be a little nerve-racking. I think the key thing that I've improved on is my passing ability. As the season has gone on through the year, I have been passing a little bit better."

Stephens has thrown for 956 yards (49-for-100) and seven touchdowns but, for Silkowski, the most important stat has been Stephens' ball security.

"Darren has done a very good job protecting the football and he's only turned it over one time this year," Silkowski said. "He makes good decisions with the football. He's started running with it now and he's come a long way. I'm very happy with the season he has had and he had some big shoes to fill. He is really respected by his teammates."

There's no overstating how much the team wants that fifth victory.

"It would be huge and it is a pretty big deal for all of us. It really is a top priority," Stephens said. "I think it is everyone's No. 1 goal to make the playoffs and do really well."

Triad challenge

Troy Triad, a two-hour drive south from Lincoln, has already qualified for the playoffs with a 6-2 record. It plays in the Mississippi Valley Conference and finished in second place behind conference champ Highland.

Under head coach Paul Bassler, who has led the program since 1998, the Knights have made the playoffs 16 times in the 24 seasons the playoffs have been offered — typically in Class 5A with an enrollment of 1,157. Lincoln would likely be in the Class 4A playoff bracket with an enrollment of 810.

"We have got to stop the run game. Troy runs the triple option and (is) very effective at it," Silkowski said. "It is not something that we see a lot. It is kind of a unique challenge. We also have to be able to run the ball effectively."

New conference

The Railers wrapped up their final season in the Apollo Conference with their win over Taylorville. They move back to the Central State 8 next season. Lincoln was a founding member of the CS8 and left in 2017 to join the Apollo.

Travel distances to Apollo opponents Effingham, Charleston and Mattoon were cited as reasons for the change, but for the Lincoln players, they would travel longer distances to be able to play.

"(The travel) does not matter. We would probably go 10 hours to play a game. We wouldn't care," Carson said. "I'm definitely ready and it is going to be different since I've only been in the Apollo. Honestly, I don't care who we play. I just want to play the game."

Silkowski will dive into his research on his new conference opponents this offseason.

"I've been watching (the conference) from a distance and it's obviously a very tough conference. I think the Apollo is, too, so it's going to be one challenging conference into the next," he said. "I don't know too much about all the teams yet but you obviously know the top three teams (Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Rochester, Chatham Glenwood) are very good. We have to respect that."