5 things to know about St. Teresa football, with the Bulldogs focused on state

DECATUR — St. Teresa running back Royce Harper was feeling light enough that his speed could get him airborne.

Harper and the rest of the Bulldogs saw their first competition in full pads on the new turf at Boehm-Davis-Munn Field during a team scrimmage last Friday, and the senior runner loves the feel of the new field.

"It felt very amazing. The turf felt light on my feet. I feel like I am moving faster and I'm running on air," Harper said. "I'm so excited to play on the turf this year; words can't even explain how excited I am to run touchdowns on the new field."

The key for Harper is the ease at which the field allows backs to shift directions in the middle of a run.

"It is just a different feeling. You have to run on the turf to know how good it feels. It is softer and lighter on the feet," he said. "Your foot is lighter on the sole and you don't have to put as much pressure down to make cuts. It is a lighter step that makes movement easier and more swift."

Watching Harper run, the comparison to St. T legend Jacardia Wright is hard to miss. After three seasons with All-State standout Denim Cook running like a bulldozer through the line, Harper is a smaller back that can make people miss. He wears No. 9, just like Wright did.

"Jacardia and I are really good. We know each other and he had the No. 9," Harper said. "I was thinking about changing it up but I decided to stick with it to represent something that we are both doing for the school. We are both doing great things for St. Teresa."

'Very deadly'

Another player showing off their speed in the scrimmage was senior quarterback Joe Brummer, who ran several successful draw and option plays with Harper.

"Joe was looking good. I can't wait to be in the backfield with him this season," Harper said. "We are a running back/quarterback duo and we will run a lot of options with him. He can run the ball and throw that ball and that makes him a lethal weapon. He is very deadly."

Brummer is also the team's punter, giving the team multiple options for where the ball might end up on fourth down.

"Joe has a good leg and he's our No. 1 at punter. Having him back there gives you a triple threat of being able to run, throw or kick," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "(Joe running) is a part of our offense. I thought he made some pretty good reads (at St. Teresa's scrimmage). Practice is never as fast as a live scrimmage, so when the speed turns up that was good for us to see a little more speed."

Weapons everywhere

Brycen Hendrix, Harper's teammate on the state-medal-winning sprint relay team, will be a threat all over the field this season.

"Brycen will be in the slot at receiver and we can do a lot with him," Ramsey said. "We are looking for him to return kicks, return punts, catch perimeter screens, run the jet sweep and take the top off on the defense too."

Keep an eye on ...

Two pleasant fall practice developments have been the continued growth of seniors Elijah Wills and Jeremy Walker, and Ramsey has moved them to more prominent places in the offense.

"Elijah is one of our captains and we've moved him as another running back and he looked good a couple times (on Friday). We are going to try to get the ball out of the backfield to him a few times," Ramsey said. "(Receiver) Jeremy Walker has been a surprise on the outside and we moved him from a slot to a wideout and he is our home run guy on the outside."

CIC motivation

The Bulldogs open their season on the road at Effingham, which they defeated 42-7 in last season's opener in Decatur. Harper is certain Effingham wants some revenge, especially because it is the first game played on their own new turf field at Klosterman Field.

"I'm ready for Effingham and I think they are going to come out harder than they did last year and they will be ready for us," he said. "They probably will try to hit us in the mouth on the first play but we are going to come back and strike even harder than we did last year."

The Bulldogs begin their final Central Illinois Conference schedule after being voted out of the conference in December in Week 3 by traveling to Central A&M. St. T has not found a new conference home yet and will likely compete as an independent school next season.

"I'm kind of sad that (the younger players) won't get to play the other teams next year. Since they want to kick us out, we have got to go out with a bang and run up the score on everybody," Harper said. "A successful season for me is making it farther than we did last year, which is making it all the way and playing in the state game. That's my goal and that's what I want to do for my senior year. I want to leave my mark and make it to state."