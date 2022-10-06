5 things to know about Sullivan/Okaw Valley's season as it fights for a playoff berth

SULLIVAN — When Sullivan-Okaw Valley football head coach John Bertetto was preparing for his team's season opener against Newton, he had confidence but he, and the team, needed some proof.

Much of the team had very limited varsity experience with the cancellation of the previous two seasons, and although summer workouts and fall practices had been promising, that opening night could prove disastrous or send the team's confidence level into space.

"We saw the potential and we thought maybe we can get this one. We didn't know where we were going to be, not playing varsity games last year. It was a wait and see what is going to happen," Bertetto said. "The kids played hard the entire game and you could see at the end that there was a change in them. They knew they could do this. I think they needed to see it. We all needed to see where we were and where we thought we could be."

Sullivan won that first game 33-27 and they continued the following week to beat Nokomis 42-27. Now in Week 7, Sullivan is 4-2 and fighting for its first berth in the playoffs since 2015. Sullivan will go to Shelbyville (6-0) on Friday.

"I told them after that first win that I didn't care what happened the last five years. That's over," Bertetto said. "We are now looking to the future and I don't want to hear about the past. The streak is over and now it is time to keep rolling."

Young core

This summer, Bertetto turned the offense over to sophomore Cooper Christensen, who has shown big growth through six career starts.

"He's young and there are times he has had some really good games and some rough games. That is part of the learning process," Bertetto said. "He's had six games of varsity experience and he's going to keep getting better. He is seeing new things each week and we are excited to see where we can get from there."

Christensen has thrown for 1,011 yards (50-for-100), 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"It was tough at the beginning but not I feel like I'm meant to be in this spot. I'm getting comfortable," Christensen said. "I feel so much better now than I was a couple months ago."

Christensen is handing off to sophomore Aian Fryman (452 yards rushing, eight TDs) and has junior receivers Aiden Ballinger (452 yards, eight TDs) and Kyle Corkill (251, two TDs) catching his passes.

"Aian is really fast and really good with the ball in his hands," Christensen said. "(Kyle and Aiden) make it really easy for me. They are really good at getting open and even when they have the ball, they are good with the ball in space. When I'm in a situation down in the pocket, I know I can throw it up to Kyle and he can get it."

Christensen and the group were happy to put that first win behind them and get onto the next.

"It was great and it was an exciting experience for the whole town. It wasn't just the team, it was the whole community," Christensen said. "We celebrated that win but when it was time to start practice on Monday, we were ready for that next team. We have three good teams coming up and we are ready to fight."

Rams are next up

Shelbyville's 6-0 start is their best this century and the team has caught as much attention as Sullivan's resurgence this season.

"We knew going into this year that (the Rams) would be pretty good. We saw them developing and knew they would be tough this year," Bertetto said. "I feel like we can match up with them in some spots and I feel like we can compete. We told our kids that we have to execute and we can't make mistakes because that is really going to add up over the game."

Like the Redskins, Shelbyville's position players are standouts. Junior quarterback Brody Boehm is a dual threat and running back Will Fox and receiver Ty Brachbill are dangerous weapons.

"I think we can come out with a win against them," Corkill said. "They are a good team and they are 6-0 but I don't think they've been challenged yet. We will see what we can do."

Said Fryman: "The community coming out to all of our games helps get us hyped up and it has been great. It feels good to win now. Shelbyville is a good team but I think we can beat them if we are on our A game."

Leading the program

Bertetto has been a longtime science teacher at Sullivan and an assistant coach for the Redskins for many seasons. After former coach Nathan Becker stepped down following the COVID season, Bertetto was asked to take over the program.

"After the COVID season, they asked me to step into the role and I knew it was going to be a challenge. I felt that the biggest thing was that our kids needed consistency," Bertetto said. "We had been through a lot of coaches over the past five years. This was my 14th season coaching at Sullivan and I had been through the thick and thin years that we have had. I felt the next big step was to have consistency and have somebody who could push them throughout the offseason."

He saw how important that consistency was first hand when meeting with the team following the cancellation of the season last fall.

"We said to the kids that if we are going to get back to playing varsity next year it has got to start right now and get into the weight room. Our kids did that and we had a good core that were in that every day. That was a big step," Bertetto said. "They have been ready to roll from the summertime. It never felt like we were coming off a year that we had cancel the season."

New conference home

Last week's game against St. Teresa and Sullivan featured two teams that won't continue on in the Central Illinois Conference next season. St. Teresa was voted out of the conference in December but Sullivan-Okaw Valley didn't take part in that vote because it announced it was leaving the CIC for the Lincoln Prairie Conference following the 2022-23 academic year. Nokomis is also joining the LPC to give the conference 10 total teams.

"We are competing hard this year in the CIC to kind of leave on a good season. We are excited to get in the LPC and I think the big part is that it is going to be all new teams for us. We don't really know them except in 7-on-7," Bertetto said. "I think our guys know a lot of kids from the area and it's going to be fun for them to play some of the some of their guys that they play with on baseball summer leagues. I think it is going to be fun seeing new teams and you aren't sure what they are doing."