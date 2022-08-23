5 things to know about the Mattoon football season and their 'nasty' defense

MATTOON – Mattoon football captain T.J. Owens hit the halls of the high school this season like a traveling salesman looking for his next big sale.

Owens, along with fellow captain Chase Woodard, were talking to anyone they could find to sell them on joining the Green Wave this season.

The seniors had a compelling case as this year's squad gets to be the first to play on the new turf at Gaines Field.

"You can work your whole life but you can't play football your whole life. You can play any sport you want in the fall for the rest of your life but football, you get four years and maybe six or seven if you are lucky going through college," Owens said. "Selling it was easy this year. We have a new stadium, new speakers all this new stuff. We have a new coach and a new regime."

Owens is a high-motor and vocal leader in the locker room and he suits up as middle linebacker and left guard. He's in the middle of everything on the field and his work helping to sell the program netted incredible results.

"Last season, we had five juniors in our grade playing and now we are up to 20 seniors. It was a big jump," Owens said. "We have 88 guys this season, which is insane. Chase and I reached out to a lot of guys in the school and even eighth graders. We told them that it's not just 22 guys playing that are a football team. It is the 90 guys that build the program strong. It is looking great this season."

Taking over for former coach Troy Johnson, who retired in the offseason after 13 seasons with the Green Wave, is his long-time assistant coach Jared Kimbro. This will be Kimbro's 19th season coaching at Mattoon and Woodard sees the team improving upon its 3-6 record last season.

"Coach Kimbro brings a lot of energy and he is setting the standard. There are no excuses basically. We all need to be committed and locked into it," Woodard said. "Last season, I think the outcome could have been different. A lot of those games were close and I think this year we have a new standard. I think we can improve a lot."

'Nasty defense'

A challenge for the Green Wave defense is finding the players to fill the gap left by All-State linebacker Aiden Spurgeon, who led Illinois with 150 tackles last season and is now playing for Aurora University. Owens is taking that challenge head on this season.

"I want to fill those shoes and do the best I can. Aiden has been a good mentor to talk to this summer. If I ever have a question, I know he will answer it," Owens said. "To fill those shoes, it is going to be hard. It is hard to replace a guy like that and you patch it as well as you can and that's what we are doing. All of our linebackers are going to help doing that."

Kimbro turns to Owens and linebacker Aiden Blackburn as key run stoppers and tacklers this season.

"Right now, our defensive front has bulked up some. We added some size with some seniors that weren't necessarily out last year," Kimbro said. "Our linebacking corps, we have two of the three starters back with T.J. and Aiden and so we are in good shape."

Owens is confident the team can lead with defense this year as every starter will be a challenge for opposing offenses.

"I think it is going to be nasty. I think our front 11-15 guys that will play, the word is nasty because we're gritty," Owens said. "We are not afraid to hit. I lead the linebacker corps in being the oldest and having the most experience. The other guys I have with me are right there.

"We have a shirt that reads 'You - excuses = unstoppable.' We have cut out excuses. (Coach Kimbro) sets the bar high and that every day is a big day. Every day you have to meet the standard. Every day we set the bar higher for ourselves."

Trier at QB

Junior Slater Trier will move to quarterback in the Kimbro-led offense this season after making the move from wide receiver last season.

"Slater was our No. 3 receiver and he is as tough as they come," Kimbro said. "He caught some balls last year that would have put a lesser young man out but he grabbed it and kept on trucking. He's looking to take over and do some big things. I think he will have a really nice year for us."

Leading rusher Taeriek Grace returns for his senior season and will lead a strong group of runners, including Kimbro's son Cale Kimbro.

"We will be a three-headed monster. Taeriek rushed for about 600 yards last season and averaged about five yards a carry. As you reflect back on seasons, we obviously didn't hand him the ball enough," Kimbro said. "We have got another sophomore Deaiden Arnold, who is stepping in there too. He's a dynamic runner and he can move super smooth. Then Cale will be another guy that will run the ball some and is a straight-ahead guy."

The coaching tree

Kimbro played football for Eastern Illinois from 1998-2002 as an offensive lineman and played for current Panthers head coach Chris Wilkerson, who assisted with the special teams and defense at the time.

"(EIU former head coach Bob Spoo) and the staff there taught me a lot about how to treat players and the right way to do things. How to hold and be held accountable," Kimbro said.

Current Taylorville head football coach Jeb Odam was a teammate of Kimbro's at EIU, and Effingham head coach Brett Hafner served as an assistant coach at Mattoon with Kimbro when Gerald Temples led the Green Wave. That will lead to some interesting Apollo Conference matchups when the teams meet in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.

"The great thing is that our conference is full of good teams top to bottom," Kimbro said. "Teams are taking steps in the right direction and we want to play the best competition all of the time."

Opening night

The Green Wave open their season on Friday hosting Troy Triad at the renovated Gaines Field.

"I think the field helped with our numbers out of the gate and we have been thinking about a new field for years but it didn't come to fruition until a few years ago," Kimbro said. "It has been fantastic. The stadium is basically ready and we are waiting on our locker rooms to finish up. The turf, scoreboard and bleachers are done."

The team wasn't able to host home games on the high school campus last season and Kimbro is looking forward to getting the stands filled again.

"Hopefully, we can get the community back involved. With COVID, you didn't always have the numbers at games that you want. A lot of people are excited to come out and see this and hopefully we can put a product on the field that is worthy of that," Kimbro said. "We are super excited to open up next week with Triad and get this placed packed."