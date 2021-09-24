Abracadabra: Auburn vanquishes Pleasant Plains 41-19

Auburn handled Pleasant Plains 41-19 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Auburn faced off against Pittsfield and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on September 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
Auburn jumped in front of Pleasant Plains 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
Auburn's offense moved to a 13-6 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.
Auburn's influence showed as it carried a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
