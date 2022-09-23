Abracadabra: Shelbyville makes Warrensburg-Latham's offense disappear 46-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Shelbyville bottled Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 on September 23 in Illinois football action.
Shelbyville stormed in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
Shelbyville thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
