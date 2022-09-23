 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Shelbyville makes Warrensburg-Latham's offense disappear 46-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Shelbyville bottled Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville stormed in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Shelbyville thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on September 24, 2021 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Shelbyville squared off with Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

