 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: Biggsville West Central drops a goose egg on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Biggsville West Central stuffed Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 23.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on October 9 , Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared up on Bushnell-Prairie City in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence makes a catch against Warrensburg-Latham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News