Absolutely nothing: Canton drops a goose egg on East Peoria 41-0

Canton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding East Peoria 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
Canton drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.
The Little Giants' offense thundered in front for a 35-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Canton charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Canton and East Peoria squared off with September 17, 2021 at East Peoria High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Canton squared off with Marengo in a football game . For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.