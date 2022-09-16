Absolutely nothing: Canton drops a goose egg on East Peoria 41-0

Canton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding East Peoria 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Canton drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.

The Little Giants' offense thundered in front for a 35-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Canton charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

