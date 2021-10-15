Absolutely nothing: LeRoy drops a goose egg on Fisher 27-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped LeRoy squeeze Fisher 27-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
LeRoy's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Fisher at halftime.
The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
