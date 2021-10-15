 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: LeRoy drops a goose egg on Fisher 27-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped LeRoy squeeze Fisher 27-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

LeRoy's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Fisher at halftime.

The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News