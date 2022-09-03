Absolutely nothing: Paxton-Buckley-Loda drops a goose egg on Sparta 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Paxton-Buckley-Loda squeeze Sparta 47-0 in a shutout performance at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 2 in Illinois football action.
