Absolutely nothing: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops a goose egg on Chatham Glenwood 49-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chatham Glenwood in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a giant 35-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

