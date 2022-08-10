After just missing the playoffs, MacArthur football will have fresh faces on offense

DECATUR — As the first day of practice was coming to the an end for the MacArthur football team on Monday, head coach Derek Spates brought the team together.

The group was winded after running field sprints at top speed to put a cap on the first proper practice of the 2022 season.

Spates told the group this was a window into what to expect as the team built towards their Week 1 game against Springfield Southeast on Aug. 26.

"There are 16 practices before our first game, now there are 15," Spates said to his team.

There is a lot of work to be done, and after a 4-5 record last season and just missing the playoffs, Spates is eager to fill those key offensive spots left open by graduation (quarterback Brylan Phillips, running back Glen Millsap, wide receivers Brylan Apholone, Karon Shelley and Carlos Brown) last year.

"I think our summer was good and I think that some of the guys that needed to step up did that. The veterans knew what they needed to do and we got the new guys in the program and the freshmen up to speed on how we like to play," Spates said. "The first day is just getting back to what is real football. The summer workouts are what they are but now the pressure of what is about to happen in two weeks is setting in."

On the Generals coaching staff, former offensive coach Craig Bundy now serves as Decatur Public Schools' athletic coordinator. To take over Bundy's duties, Spates turned to assistant coach Devan Ingram, a first-team All-Macon County performer as a quarterback and defensive back in 2013 who went on to play in college at Northern Illinois and later Southern Illinois.

"Devan is going to step into that role and myself and the other coaches will give our input," Spates said. "He's been working with Coach Bundy for the past couple years and I think he is ready to step into that role. I think it will be a smooth transition and I think as a young coach, he is hungry to figure some things out and score some points."

At quarterback, Spates is planning a competition between senior Brylan McHood-Jones, a transfer from Argenta-Oreana, and junior Cameron France, to lead the offense. McHood-Jones started for the Bombers the past two seasons.

"In Brylan, I see a big kid who can run — a guy who is savvy playing back there (at quarterback) — and if he wins the spot, he is someone who can bring a skill set to the table that we can utilize in our offense," Spates said. "Cameron France played linebacker for us last year but he grew up playing quarterback, so he is also in the mix."

At wideout, speedy Azarion Richardson returns for his senior season and Spates sees big-play potential for him.

"Azarion is our leading returning receiver from last year and he's a guy with some speed and some hands," Spates said. "I'm looking for him to be a game breaker for us."

At running back, senior Jamere Singleton and junior transfer from Warrensburg-Latham MJ Murphy got some first-team reps on Monday. Murphy, a standout on the basketball court, was one of several strong runners for the Cardinals last season and Spates sees him fitting into the offense all over the field.

"MJ is a good player and we will try to utilize his speed and his shiftiness that he has," Spates said. "We will put him in the best fit for us."

Overall, Spates said his team is young but has experience.

"We don't have a lot of seniors but the seniors we do have, have played a lot. We have rising juniors who played a lot in the COVID season," Spates said. "We are young on paper but we do have some experience."

This is Spates' 16th season getting the team prepared for football season and there is no place he would rather be.

"This is the best part of the year for me to get out here for some real football," he said. "The summer is short and the 7-on-7s are fun but it's not football. Now we get to the physical part of it and we get to see the O-line and the D-line and we get to put all the work in. We are pushing forward and building for that first Friday night. "