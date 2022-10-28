ALAH football depending on Kaden Feagin's rushing attack to give them 1st playoff win since 2013

ARTHUR — Last season, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football was just happy to be in the playoffs.

The Knights started off the year 0-3 and won five of their last six games to make the Class 2A playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The team had been decimated by injuries and headed to undefeated Pana on a rainy Friday night for their Round 1 game with just 25 players ready to play, losing 49-19.

"We feel really confident with this senior class and what they overcame last season. It was the first round of the playoffs and we didn’t have a very large roster. We were really banged up," ALAH head coach Ryan Jefferson said. "We were playing Pana, which is already a tough matchup, and it was a rough end to the season."

A year later, the Knights took a big step forward with an expanded roster and some more confidence. There was no pressure in getting into the playoffs with a 7-2 record and a second-place finish in the Lincoln Prairie Conference with a 6-1 mark.

The No. 10 seeded Knights open their playoff experience against No. 7 Vandalia (7-2) on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. The goals are higher this season as the team is focused on getting the program's first playoff victory since 2013 and hosting a Round 2 game in Arthur.

"We had a really good offseason and this senior class worked hard. This season, we could control our own destiny a little bit. We feel really confident going into the playoffs," Jefferson said. "They are excited. They feel like (winning on Saturday), it is something we can accomplish and should accomplish. We don’t feel like we are going in as the underdog. Our expectation is to be able to host a second round playoff game."

Feeling better

In last year's Pana playoff game, ALAH quarterback/running back Kaden Feagin wasn't 100%. He was managing an ankle injury that would eventually require surgery last spring.

This season, Feagin is feeling better and running strong, averaging 11.9 yards on his way to 1,409 rushing yards and 24 scores.

"I’m feeling pretty good. I had surgery last March, so I've gotten used to it. I’m feeling good and I’m feeling comfortable going into the playoffs," Feagin said. "I feel really strong running this season. Being in a spread offense now, I have more places to run. Our linemen are doing really well this year."

Jefferson opened up the passing game this season to preserve Feagin's health and give the Knights' some more weapons. Feagin has thrown for 520 yards (40-for-68) and six TDs this year.

"I would have liked to see his passing games a little bit higher but there were certain games where we didn’t need to pass and I didn’t feel it was right to pass at certain times," Jefferson said. "I would have liked to see more balance but I can’t really complain with Kaden's rushing stats. We tried to spread the wealth with Jayce Parsons, Landon Waldrop and Mason Allen."

At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Feagin wears down opposing defenses with a lot of his rushing yards coming in the second half.

"He gets stronger as the game goes on. Sometimes really good running backs get bottled up kind of early and they can get down on themselves," Jefferson said. "He just pushes harder. He makes one big play and it brings our entire team up. Seeing him running with no hesitance this year, you can tell he is running differently."

Not surprised

Feagin announced his intentions to play for Illinois in March as a part of Illini head coach Bret Bielema's focus on recruiting more players from Illinois.

While the No. 17-ranked Illini's 6-1 record has surprised many, Feagin knew first hand that good things were coming for Champaign.

"I saw it coming talking to (Coach Bielema). All the recruits that have come in before me, we could see his vision for the program," Feagin said. "These victories will help the other recruits when they are trying to make their decisions. I’m really excited about going to Illinois. I’m not ready for this season to be over yet but I’m ready to get out there and get with the team."

Offensive support

Supporting Feagin this season were Waldrop (407 rushing, 137 yards passing, seven total TDs), Allen (368 rushing, six TDs), and Parsons (276 rushing, 319 receiving, nine total TDs).

"There has been a lot of improvement this season and our offensive line has gotten way better," Allen said. "Kaden has been playing great and no one really wants to tackle him. He is just something different. My season has been way better too and everyone has been getting better."

As the Knights face Vandalia on Saturday, they'll be without Parsons, who had a season-ending injury in Week 9. The Vandals are led by quarterback Matthew Hagy who was a 2A All-State Honorable Mention last season and running back Eric McKinney leads the running attack.

"If we get our blocks, I think if we can get through that first line we can really hurt them," Allen said. "(A win) would be fantastic for the team. I haven’t seen a playoff win and I really want to. I really hope we can pull this one out."

Jefferson's strategy will be centered around the Knights' bread and butter, Feagin's powerful legs.

"We need to establish our run game and we think (Vandalia) has been a little weaker there," he said. "If we can get that going and they stack the block, we can get things going on the outside."