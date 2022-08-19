ALAH football will depend on Illinois commit Kaden Feagin's arm more this season

ARTHUR — In previous seasons, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team depended on Kaden Feagin's sturdy legs to carry the Knights.

This season, it will be his arm that will do more of the offensive lifting.

The Knights senior and Illinois commit ran for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, earning Class 2A All-State honors. This season, Feagin will still be the focus of ALAH's offense, but the Knights will look for the attack to be balanced through the air and the ground.

"I'm going full-time quarterback this year so I am getting those reps down," Feagin said. "We are changing up our offense a little bit so I am getting used to it and all the personnel changes. We are going more spread out so there will be a little bit more passing to keep the defenses guessing."

At 6-3, 220 pounds, there's no doubt that defenses know Feagin is the linchpin of the offense, but the physical toll that is put on the Knights' standout will be minimized.

ALAH head coach Ryan Jefferson said he knew Feagin's natural athleticism would translate to taking snaps under center.

"Kaden has the ability to throw the football and he's got a really strong arm. He is very accurate and it is effortless for him to flick his wrist and throw it," Jefferson said. "This summer was definitely huge for him as far as preparation for reading defenses. We got to do some 7-on-7s and he did that well. Everyone knows he's going to be the focal point, be it running or passing. Now he is a two-way go and it helps us out a little bit."

Feagin will be handing off to senior Mason Allen, younger brother of former Knights rusher Max Allen. Juniors Jayce Parsons and Landon Waldrop will also take some rushes.

"They are looking really good, especially since last year was their first year playing varsity and they got some experience playing," Feagin said. "I like passing a lot. It is great to have coach have the confidence in me to be able to throw it. I'm feeling pretty good about it."

Senior Noah Garrett will line up at tight end and receiver this season and is excited to see how Feagin continues to progress at his new full-time spot.

"Kaden has improved so much from last year. I remember at first last year, it was kind of a struggle and he wasn't the most confident with it," Garrett said. "This year he has taken a huge jump in reading defenses, his accuracy and the touch on the balls he throws. I think he has improved a lot and we will be up there in the conference in points per game."

Blocking for the pass

The Knights are enjoying increased depth on the lines this season after graduating just four senior. Senior nose guard and left tackle Kody Kornewald will be key for the Knights in the trenches as they look to give their quarterback time to make his reads and throw the ball.

"We have never been great at pass blocking because it has been more run focused," Kornewald said. "We have been doing a lot of one-on-ones and group practices for pass. We are looking way better."

Kornewald, who has been creating running lanes for Feagin since elementary school, is also confident that the new offensive scheme will translate to points on the scoreboard.

"It doesn't have to be a very big hole for Kaden to run through. He's strong and he will make sure if you are in the way, he will go through you," Kornewald said. "I hope we come out with a lot of firepower, especially opening at home and having a whole bunch of fans in the stands."

Fast start

The Knights were an unlikely playoff team last season after getting off to an 0-3 start, then winning five of their last six games to finish 5-4 and advance to the 2A playoffs.

That Week 1 game, a 43-0 loss to Downs Tri-Valley, was a tough way to start the season. The Knights begin this year with a rematch with the Vikings, who advanced to the 2A semifinals last season. How the team responds to that first challenge will set the stage for the Knights' season.

"In my opinion, that is the biggest game of the year to see how we have worked in the offseason and how that translates to the field," Feagin said. "In practices, we have turned it up and that is what coach has been preaching, mental toughness. That's one of the reasons we lost those first three games last year; we kind of just gave up."

After the shutout loss last year, Jefferson is focused on bringing Tri-Valley a competitive game where the Knights can demonstrate that mental toughness.

"We have drilled it into these guys that it is going be a challenge, even though (Tri-Valley) lost a good group of players and we retained pretty much everyone. They are going to be prepared and physical and hit us in the mouth," Jefferson said. "Last year, we kind of backed down. It is going to tell us where we are at but that game doesn't make or break our season. It does let us know which way the needle is pointing."

The slow start last season wasn't ideal but for Garrett, but it ended up showing what the team was made of.

"It was good to have to face some adversity and everyone was able to take some accountability for the rough start," he said. "It was good for the team to realize what it was and how we could continue to improve on that. We didn't let the rough start define our season."