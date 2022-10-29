 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amboy/La Moille Co-Op tames Farmer City Blue Ridge's offense 48-0

  • 0

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op corralled Farmer City Blue Ridge's offense and never let go to fuel a 48-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op breathed fire in front of Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Clippers registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Clippers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

