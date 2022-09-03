 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola can't recover from Braidwood Reed-Custer's early bolt 66-7

Braidwood Reed-Custer offered a model for success with a convincing 66-7 victory over Arcola during this Illinois football game.

Braidwood Reed-Custer drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Arcola after the first quarter.

The Comets fought to a 46-7 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Braidwood Reed-Custer roared to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Braidwood Reed-Custer and Arcola played in a 56-34 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

