Arcola darts by Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in easy victory 51-14

Arcola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 51-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Purple Riders' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Arcola's upper-hand showed as it carried a 30-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

