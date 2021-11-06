Arcola earns solid win over Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32

Arcola tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.
Arcola made the first move by forging a 21-0 margin over Mt. Sterling Brown County after the first quarter.
Arcola registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over Mt. Sterling Brown County.
Arcola took charge to a 38-8 bulge over Mt. Sterling Brown County as the fourth quarter began.
