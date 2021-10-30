 Skip to main content
Arcola hustles by Winchester West Central Coop in victory 31-12

No quarter was granted as Arcola blunted Winchester West Central Coop's plans 31-12 in Illinois high school football on October 30.

In recent action on October 15, Arcola faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Winchester West Central Coop took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on October 15 at Winchester West Central Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Purple Riders a 7-0 lead over the Cougars.

Arcola's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Winchester West Central Coop at halftime.

Arcola's reign showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

