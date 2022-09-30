 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola posts win at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's expense 28-12

Riding a wave of production, Arcola surfed over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Arcola a 7-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

The Purple Riders opened a close 14-6 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Arcola and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op played in a 59-20 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 16, Arcola squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game.

