Arcola posts win at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's expense 28-12

Riding a wave of production, Arcola surfed over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Arcola a 7-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

The Purple Riders opened a close 14-6 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.

