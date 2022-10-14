Arcola rides to cruise-control win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-6

Arcola's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during a 45-6 blowout in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders registered a 19-6 advantage at intermission over the Broncos.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-0 final quarter, too.

