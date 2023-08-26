Arcola eventually beat Nokomis 34-16 on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Arcola darted in front of Nokomis 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Redskins' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Purple Riders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redskins' 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

