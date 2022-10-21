 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argenta-Oreana can't recover from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's early bolt 56-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Argenta-Oreana 56-21 in Illinois high school football action on October 21.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 50-7 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Argenta-Oreana bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 50-15.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 7, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Arcola and Argenta-Oreana took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on October 7 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For more, click here.

