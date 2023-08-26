Arthur ALAH knocked off Argenta-Oreana 30-18 at Argenta-Oreana High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 14-12 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Arthur ALAH darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Argenta-Oreana squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

