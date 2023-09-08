Arthur ALAH collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 36-16 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory at Oakland Tri-County on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 14-0 lead over Oakland Tri-County.

The Knights registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Titans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH faced off against Argenta-Oreana.

