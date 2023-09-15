Arthur ALAH controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-14 win against Niantic Sangamon Valley in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Arthur ALAH faced off against Villa Grove and Niantic Sangamon Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 1 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.
