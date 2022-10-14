 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controls the action and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 50-7

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-7 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on September 30, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.

