Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.
Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Purple Riders 14-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with October 1, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Arcola took on Toledo Cumberland on September 23 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
