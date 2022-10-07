 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Purple Riders 14-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with October 1, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Arcola took on Toledo Cumberland on September 23 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

