Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Purple Riders 14-7 in the final quarter.

